Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan cleans utensils and toilets, warns contestants that audience…

Fights are a relentless contained in the Bigg Boss home. Nevertheless, Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode noticed inmates combating over their respective duties. In a shock transfer, host Salman Khan entered the home and cleaned utensils and bogs.

In a brand new promo video, shared by Colours, Salman enters the home, a lot to the shock of all of the individuals. A background voice-over says that that is the primary time such a factor has occurred. Shehnaaz Gill, captain of the home, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Arhaan Khan amongst others will be seen interesting to Salman not to take action, because the Dabangg actor goes about cleansing utensils and later the bogs.

Later, of their face-to-face assembly with Salman, Asim Riaz says ‘sorry’. Salman is way from being in a conciliatory temper and retorts “Sorry, about what?” He then blasts the contestants by saying: “Yahan par kissi mein bhi sharam nahin hai. Yahan par sab ke sab dedh hain, sab apne aap ko tees maar khan samajhte hain, log dekh rahen hai, yeh nautanki dekh rahe hain.. yeh hai scene (Not one amongst you has a way of disgrace, all of you assume no finish of yourselves. However the viewers is watching).

Salman Khan cleans utensils.

Salman Khan cleans bogs.

This follows a relatively explosive episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, throughout which not solely did individuals combat, they did so over their assigned duties. Asim refused to comply with Shehnaaz’s instruction and clear the bogs and dragged Sidharth Shukla into the scene. Paras and Arhaan had one other spherical of combating over breakfast duties. Within the midst of all this, Shehnaaz had a troublesome time attempting to manage the scenario, with nobody eager to hearken to her. It took filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who entered the home as visitor, to drive some sense into them, significantly Asim and Sidharth.

Bigg Boss 13 has been totally different from the earlier seasons, with contestants making private assaults on one another. A number of weeks in the past, Rashmi and Sidharth’s combat took a relatively ugly flip, and issues turned so dangerous, that Salman had expressed a want to stop the present and requested the makers of Bigg Boss to get a brand new host.

