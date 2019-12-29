Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan complete as a host of Bigg Boss for 10 years, Salman eyes have tears after watching video of his journey

Salman Khan will not be solely a Bollywood famous person but additionally a fantastic host. Salman Khan goes to finish 10 years internet hosting Bigg Boss. On this special day, Colours channel has launched Salman’s previous journey in a video in these 10 years. After seeing this journey, Salman Khan’s eyes had been moist. Nevertheless, we’ve got additionally heard Salman Khan saying many instances that he won’t host Bigg Boss after this season. However Salman Khan will get able to host every time solely by pondering the followers’ displeasure and his present Khalti Kami. However the reminiscences related to this present within the journey of 10 years don’t let him get separated from this present.

Bigg Boss has just lately launched a promo exhibiting his 10-year journey as a number of Salman Khan. After watching this video, Salman Khan’s eyes had been crammed with tears and after seeing his journey, Salman additionally thanked Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss had launched one other video earlier wherein Salman Khan is seen clearing the grime of the house owners. That’s, Salman Khan has cleaned his palms with utensils and bogs. That is carried out by Salman Khan as a result of regardless of the housemates’ Bigg Boss staying on this home, cleanliness is way away. They aren’t even doing the obligation assigned to them.