Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan enters house to scold Shehnaaz Gill, asks ‘Is this how…

Bollywood star Salman Khan took Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to job for his or her ugly fights and even went contained in the Bigg Boss home to type issues out. After Salman scolded Shehnaaz for her erratic behaviour, she misplaced her cool and began crying.

In a promo video shared by the official Twitter deal with of Bigg Boss, Sidharth tries his finest to calm her down. Shehnaaz says, “Tumne sir ke saamne meri izzat kharab kar di. (You spoilt my image infront of sir).” She snaps at him and asks him to go away her alone.

She even slaps herself saying, “Aaj main uss bande se kitna ganda pesh aayi hoon. (I behaved so badly with that person.)” She sits on the major gate and yells that she needs to give up. Quickly, an indignant Salman enters the Bigg Boss home and asks Sidharth to name Shehnaaz inside.

Nonetheless, she refuses to maneuver and asks him to name Salman outdoors. Salman yells at Sidharth, “Shukla, aap rehne do, andar aa jao. Kisi ko convince karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. (Shukla, come inside and let her be, do not convince her).” Shehnaaz says she needs to speak to Salman however he refuses.

“Do saal ki bachchi thodi hai yeh, full nautanki. Chaar aadmi kya jaanne lage, Katrina Kaif ban gayi? (Is she a two-year-old? Complete drama….A few people began recognising you and you think you have become Katrina Kaif?),” Salman shouts.

In a earlier promo, Shehnaaz is seen telling Salman that she doesn’t need to clarify issues to him. “Shehnaaz! Sir peetna, rona dhona, yeh drama mere saamne nahi karna. Main yahaan pe bahut izzat se pesh aata hu, mere saath bhi izzat se pesh aao. (Don’t do all this drama in front of me. I talk to you with respect, show me the same respect),” Salman tells her.

Salman additionally warns Sidharth to watch out about Shehnaaz’s emotions. “Sidharth be very careful of this one because she is in love with you.”

In a separate promo, Sidharth and Madhurima Tuli are seen engaged in one more cute banter. Sidharth claims she hit his mic and she or he insists she didn’t. They then speak softly, threatening one another.

