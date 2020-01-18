Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for getting violent, asks them to go away

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan is just not somebody to tolerate violence and lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for his or her show of aggression. Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan after he threw water on her for always taunting him and calling him “behenji”.

In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman expresses shock at Madhurima’s violent outburst. Nonetheless, Vishal is just not spared both, because the host tells him, “Dekho, taali humesha do haath se bajti hai. (See, you can never clap with just one hand.)”

Salman reminds Vishal of their earlier dialog, the place he had requested him to deal with Madhurima and respect her. “Yeh izzat? (Is this respect?)” Salman asks because the visuals minimize to footage of Vishal throwing water on Madhurima’s face.

When Vishal begins to elucidate, Salman cuts him off and says, “Kya explanation de rahe ho iss baat ke upar? Ki jabran mein maara hai? (What explanation are you giving on this? That she hit you unprovoked?)” Salman then tells Vishal and Madhurima to go away the Bigg Boss 13 home.

Weekend ka vaar promo pic.twitter.com/GYrVT6TytT — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 17, 2020

In the meantime, Madhurima’s mom Vijaya Pant Tuli additionally condemned her daughter’s violent behaviour and stated in an interview, “I am totally against violence, I condemn it. I won’t support what my daughter did, but I also feel that Vishal poked her continuously and she lost her cool. She could have hit herself, why did she hit Vishal? It is totally wrong. I am not supporting her in this. I love Vishal and Madhurima both. They are equally close to me. I have always supported Vishal and this time I am also with him.”

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan had additionally slammed Madhurima for hitting Vishal and stated that she deserves to be out of the present. Nonetheless, she defended Vishal by citing that contestants throw water at one another on a regular basis throughout duties.

