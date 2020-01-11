Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan lashing out on Shehnaaz Gill, her fans trend #fightbacksana on social media

Salman Khan goes to deliver Weekend Ka Vaar at present in home of Bigg Boss 13. Like each time, this time the viewers goes to see super drama. This time too Salman Khan will probably be seen taking a category for housemates. Colours has shared a promo of at present’s episode on social media. It’s seen that her gimmick is seen falling closely on Shehnaaz Gill. Sure, among the many highlights, you will note that Shehnaaz Gill talks with the host of the present Salman Khan in a gimmicky type. She appears to be crying throughout that point however Salman Khan doesn’t like her type very a lot and he taunts her.

After this, Shehnaaz Gill begins crying in entrance of Salman Khan in a gimmicky type. After that she additionally seems to have her head hives. Shehnaz Gill will get indignant with Salman Khan after seeing this sort of habits. Shahnaz Gill then seems to say that ‘I don’t wish to reside on this home. I’ve to go dwelling. ”Salman Khan was additionally indignant and mentioned,“ Go from here, open the door… go away from here. ”After this, what occurs in Bigg Boss home. The makers have stored suspense on whether or not Shehnaz Gill comes out or not. However now #FightBackSana is seen trending on social media. Many customers of social media are irritated by this habits of Shehnaz Gill, whereas many are seen commenting in assist of him.