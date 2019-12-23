Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan scolds Sidharth Shulka but clip removed from episode,…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan scolds Sidharth Shulka however clip faraway from episode, indignant Twitter reacts

TV actors Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, who’ve been engaged in ugly fights for previous few days inside Bigg Boss 13 home, have been in for some actuality verify when host Salman Khan chided them on Saturday and Sunday. Recent studies declare that Salman was extraordinarily upset with the way in which Sidharth behaved through the fights and scolded him for it.

Nonetheless, these parts have been edited out of the ultimate episode that aired over the weekend. A Pinkvilla report urged that the artistic group of Bigg Boss intervened when Salman started scolding Sidharth. He was stopped halfway and after some dialogue with Salman, they left the stage. Spotboye additionally reported comparable developments from the present’s units. Information Nation additionally reported the intervention, questioning whether or not the portion shall be aired.

Throughout Sunday’s episode, Salman requested Sidharth what he meant by ‘aisi ladki (such a girl)’ a phrase he used whereas combating with Rashami. Sidharth mentioned he merely meant ‘Rashami Desai jaisi’. Rashami was agitated and she or he angrily retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman additionally agreed that the utilization was not as harmless and easy as Sidharth had insisted it was.

Rashami stored crying and combating and even infuriated Salman within the course of. He requested her to not be caught on the utilization, explaining that Sidharth made it clear that he meant nothing dangerous. Salman requested Rashami to ‘let it go’. “When you know that there is dirt in a box, why do you go and open it,” Salman requested Rashami. Sidharth received fairly defensive on listening to this and stored asking Salman if ‘dirt box’ remark was for him. Sidharth claimed the rival gang would tease him as filth field for the remainder of the week.

Twitter was livid on the complete state of affairs. “#RashamiDesai directly said to Salman ‘Sir app ko mai janthi hu aur app muh thodh dogye agar ase koyi kisi bhi ladki ko bole’ (Sir, I know you, and you will smash the face of someone who behaves with a girl like this) @ColorsTV ka script ka kya hoga? (What will happen to the script of Colors TV) I have strong feeling Salman bashed Shukla and that’s why colors team called him in corner,” wrote one Bigg Boss fan.

“#SidharthShukla is now saying ‘mere ghar me bhi maa behene hai,bahar mujhe repercussions jhelne padenge (Even I have a mother and sister, I may have to face the repercussions once I step out).’ I am 22 & I love my parents & I can swear on my PARENTS that Sidharth had said ‘#RashamiDesai aisi ladki hai,mene usko ghar pe LENA BAND kiya’ (Rashami Desai is this type of a girl, I have stopped taking her inside my house) in a bad sense,” tweeted one other.

“So apparently @TheRashamiDesai standing up for herself is playing WOMAN card..ladkiyo ka bolna isnt acceptable to our society aaj b or ye dikh gya #RashamiDesai #WeRespectRashamiDesai Sherni Rashami Desai,” one Rashami fan tweeted.

A fan “Teri jaisi ko maine ghar me lena band kar diya hai”, listening this I really feel like questioning myself what sort of low-cost present I’m watching. Can simply think about what it’s that means could be!!! Rashami throwing tea is NOTHING in entrance of this. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai.”

