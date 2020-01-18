Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra for closeness with Mahira Sharma, reveals Akanksha Puri referred to as him

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan misplaced his cool at contestant Paras Chhabra, after the latter remained defiant and continued to disclaim his closeness with Mahira Sharma. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen giving Paras a bit of his thoughts and asking him to look at his tone.

Salman informed Paras and Mahira that their rising proximity contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home is “more than friendship”. Paras already has a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, exterior the home who appears to be having reservations about his rising intimacy with Mahira.

Salman informed the contestants that earlier than he entered the Bigg Boss 13 home, Paras informed Akanksha to not take it critically if he does some “acting” or performs his “game”. Salman stated that Paras got here on the present with quite a lot of planning and requested him, “Yeh game kahaan tak chal raha hai? (Where is this game going?)”

Paras refuted the claims and informed Salman, “Sir, please creatives ko bolo bekaar ki baatein na hi karein peeche se. (Sir, please tell the creatives not to say baseless things behind my back.)” That is when an indignant Salman dropped a bombshell and revealed that Akanksha herself referred to as him as much as make clear what is going on contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home.

When Paras remained defiant and claimed that he was being wrongly blamed, Salman snapped, “Blame kya lag raha hai? Aye Paras, yeh tone na mujhse mat use karna. (What is this blame that you are talking about? Paras, watch your tone with me.)” Paras didn’t again down and stored insisting that the claims had been “bekaar (nonsense)”, at which level Salman misplaced his mood and warned him, “You keep your voice down.”

Paras and Mahira typically bask in public shows of affection, together with kisses on the cheek, contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home. When their respective moms, Ruby Chhabra and Sania Sharma, got here on the present as part of household week, they requested their youngsters to not do this stuff.

Akanksha has earlier stated that whereas she was the one who suggested Paras to money in on his playboy picture and flirt to seize eyeballs on Bigg Boss 13, he was now going “overboard”.

