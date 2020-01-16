Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to throw Madhurima Tuli out after she breaks a frying pan whereas hitting Vishal Aditya Singh?

Bigg Bos 13 noticed one other ugly combat between contestants and former couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli on Wednesday however it appears makers are lastly mulling motion towards the duo. Speculations are rife that host Salman Khan might kick Madhurima out of the present this weekend.

After the combat, Bigg Boss locked each of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to attend for the choice that will probably be introduced over the weekend. The announcement gave additional gasoline to the speculations and fan pages of the present claiming that Madhurima could also be thrown out of the home for her violence.

Madhurima Tuli attacking Vishal Aditya Singh.

All of it started when Rashami Desai requested Vishal to make some tea; Madhurima additionally stated she’d like some. Nonetheless, Vishal stated he would solely make tea for Rashami. Madhurima then started teasing Vishal, calling him ‘behenji’. Indignant on the identify calling, Vishal requested her to cease however she refused to pay attention. An infuriated Vishal threw water on her and Madhurima retaliated in sort. The water combat continued whilst Bigg Boss warned them to cease damaging the mic and cameras. Quickly, Madhurima picked a pan and started hitting Vishal on his again. The combat quickly turned ugly as she picked one other vessel to hit him. Nonetheless, Rashami and Aarti Singh intervened, stopping them from making all of it uglier.

Later, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala entered the scene, solely to grasp that the pan Madhurima used was twisted and damaged within the course of.

Earlier this month, Vishal and Madhruima had a combat the place she threw a slipper at him. After the combat, Vishal stored saying that the utmost punishment Bigg Boss might give to her could be nomination as even Sidharth was by no means taken to job for his violence.

