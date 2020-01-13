Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan warns Sidharth Shukla to stay away and keep distance from Shehnaaz Gill

In Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are being properly favored by viewers. Their love and quarrel have been within the information this season. Nonetheless, for the previous few days, Shehnaaz’s assertion in direction of Siddharth might not have come to the eye of housemates and host Salman Khan. Within the earlier episodes, you noticed Shehnaz lose her mood when she heard the assertion of Salman Khan saying that she was jealous of Mahira in the course of the process. Shehnaaz doesn’t settle for jealousy and begins behaving rudely with Salman Khan. She begins crying loudly and asks to go to her home. Salman additionally will get very indignant and asks maker to open the door. She sits on the primary door of Bigg Boss and says that she can not face Salman and she or he has misbehaved with Salman. Aarti Singh and Siddharth Shukla each attempt to persuade her however she doesn’t take heed to anybody. She pushes Siddharth and asks him to go away her alone.

Seeing all this, Salman comes on TV and talks to Sidharth. He warns Siddharth to keep away from Shehnaaz as she loves him madly. Shehnaz is claiming Siddharth, which isn’t good for each of them. Salman asks Siddharth to persuade her that no matter is occurring is out of tolerance. He says that she is misunderstanding about love and when you go exterior the home, then each of you’re going to get busy together with your work and it’ll not be good for each of you. He mentioned that may not be good for Shehnaz. She must bear all this ache.

For the time being, Shehnaz will not be liking Siddhartha’s friendship with Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. She will get indignant after seeing each. And due to this, Mahira tells Shahnaz that she is jealous of me. And the opposite purpose is Paras as a result of he solely pays consideration to Mahira and ignores Shehnaaz.