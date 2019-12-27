Bigg Boss 13 – Salman Khan will not host Weekend ka Vaar? This director replaced him, here are the reasons, read below

Bollywood’s Sultan Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday with nice pomp immediately. A video of his birthday is changing into more and more viral on social media. Salman Khan appeared in it reducing his birthday cake. By the way in which, allow us to inform you, in addition to these upcoming movies nowadays, Salman Khan can be within the dialogue about Bigg Boss present. However now huge information is popping out about Bigg Boss 13. Based on the information, Salman Khan is not going to be seen throughout this weekend ka vaar episode. Bollywood director Rohit Shetty can be seen internet hosting the present, changing Salman Khan.

Based on the data acquired, on December 27, Salman Khan is birthday along with his household. Whereas capturing of Weekend Ka Vaar occurs each time on Friday, then this episode is telecasted on Saturday. Bigg Boss 13 makers have given a time off for Salman Khan on the birthday. That is the explanation why this time Salman Khan is not going to be seen internet hosting the favored present whereas Bollywood director Rohit Shetty will make it as particular visitor this weekend.