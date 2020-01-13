Bigg Boss 13 Sambhavna Seth comes in Shehnaaz Gill’s support said she is most entertaining contestant

In Bigg Boss 13, at any time when Salman Khan presents weekend ka vaar, the viewers’s enthusiasm has reached sky excessive. Speaking in regards to the weekend ka vaar of the previous weekend, Bhaijaan had fiercely taken class of his favourite contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Even when Shehnaaz Gill was crying bitterly, Bhaijaan didn’t turn out to be mushy and he even stated, ‘Shehnaz will not do all this with me.’ After seeing this incarnation of Bhaijaan in the direction of Shehnaaz Gill, ‘Punjab ki Katrina’ is continually getting help on Twitter. Together with the followers, many TV actors are supporting Shehnaaz Gill and on this connection Sambhavna Seth has additionally are available help of Shehnaaz Gill. Sambhavna Seth has tweeted rather a lot from her Twitter account and has strongly supported Shahnaz. Sambhavna Seth has written, ‘Is Sana proper or mistaken … Sana is jealous of Mahira or not … Is Sana doing drama? I simply need to say one factor that it makes a distinction … what Sana has given for the present … After that individuals will help Sana. ‘

Sana sahi ya galat..Is Sana jealous of mahira?Kya Sana drama kar rahi hai?

i simply need to say one factor!!

Iss baat se kya phark padta hai..What Sana has given to the present nobdy has given boss..Im positive individuals will help her @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShehnazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020



‘I search for Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. Aside from that, I’ve little interest in the present.

My greatest motive to observe this season of @BiggBoss was #SidharthShukIa and #ShehnazGill..Kahani khatam!!!! — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020



‘Until yesterday, Sana is probably the most entertaining present and now she is over assured … and within the subsequent promo Sana can be psycho … I’ve at all times stated that Bigg Boss 13 is just not scripted … however it’s an edited present . Makers present what they need to present.

So kal tak Sana was probably the most entertaining and now she is over assured and subsequent promo by which now Sana is a Phycho..I ve at all times stated @BiggBoss is just not a scripted present..Its an edited present..No matter they need to present,they may #ShehnaazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 13, 2020



For those who take a look at the tweets of Sambhavna Seth, she has someplace accused the makers of Bigg Boss 13 that they’re tarnishing the picture of Shehnaaz Gill. It stays to be seen how Shehnaaz Gill’s household reacts to all these items and what’s going to she say after watching these episodes when Shehnaaz Gill comes out of the present? By the way in which, how a lot do you agree with Sambhavna Seth, inform us by commenting.