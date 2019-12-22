Bigg Boss 13 Sambhavna Seth comes out in the Sidharth Shukla’s support

The battle between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13’s home is nothing new. However the battle between today has been probably the most in headlines in Saturday’s episode. The battle between the 2 is now changing into a matter of debate. Some are seen supporting Siddharth Shukla and a few have supported Rashmi Desai. On social media, it appeared as if a battle was fought over the battle between these two. Amidst all this, Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Sambhavna Seth has posted a message on social media supporting Siddharth Shukla. Sambhavna Seth whereas writing about Siddharth Shukla said- ‘At present all of them have really proved that they’re afraid of Shukla … Bhai has come within the clutches of all … its Regardless of this, Siddhartha is the strongest.

At present all of them really proved that they’re shit fearful of Shukla..bhai sab ke sab zhund mei aaye..It was so evident..Therefore proved shukla is probably the most strongest @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SidharthShuka — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 20, 2019



By the way in which, let me let you know, Sambhavna Seth might have are available help of Siddharth Shukla however Salman Khan has taken a variety of Siddharth’s class through the weekend battle. Salman Khan was shocked by this habits with Rashmi Desai. When Salman Khan was taking Siddharth Shukla’s class on the stage of Bigg Boss, he was so offended that Bigg Boss group interfered and calmed Sallu Mian.

The truth is, Rashmi and Siddharth’s argument grew a lot earlier than Weekend Ka Vaar that Rashmi first threw tea at her and after that Siddharth additionally threw tea at her in response. Siddharth couldn’t cease, when he moved in the direction of Rashmi in anger, Arhaan Khan began to scramble as quickly as he got here within the center and tore up Arhaan’s shirt.