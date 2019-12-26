Bigg Boss 13 Sambhavna Seth goes rofl as #voteforarhaankhan trends on Twitter

Each episode of Bigg Boss 13 is turning into an enormous situation of debate nowadays. This TV present just isn’t solely watched by TV lovers but in addition celebs of Bollywood and TV world. Not solely this, after each episode, TV celebs additionally tweet on social media about their likes or dislikes. Which is equally enjoyable to observe and skim. Now not too long ago, TV star and Bigg Boss home contestant Sambhavna Seth has made a humorous tweet that our laughter just isn’t stopping. The truth is, this week Siddharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh are nominated. In such a state of affairs, the Followers Membership of all these celebs is busy in interesting for his or her favourite contestants to vote. Lately, there was a pattern of #VoteForArhaanKhan on Twitter too with Arhaan Khan. On seeing this, Sambhavna Seth laughed with laughter

Shee tweeted and wrote, “Someone kill me.” After this, he wrote once more in a tweet, “Someone please send Santa inside and say that he tied Arhaan Khan and brought him out.” That is my want. ”You may see this tweet of Sambhavna Seth beneath.

Can anyone kill me https://t.co/j5vG3vC40Y — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 25, 2019

Plz koi Santa ko andar keh ke bhejo ki Borey mei #ArhaanKhan ko baandh ke baahar le aaye..Yahi humaari want hai 😈 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BiggBoss #RashmiDesai — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 25, 2019



By the way in which, in accordance with the voting tendencies arising, this time Arhan Khan’s identify is popping out as one of many members with much less votes. So do you additionally suppose that Arhaan Khan must be evicted. Or they’re giving their greatest and they need to cease now. Remark beneath and share your views.

