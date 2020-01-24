Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Jariwala advises Paras Chhabra to break up with Akanksha Puri for Mahira Sharma

Ever since Paras Chhabra entered Bigg Boss 13’s home, he has been roaming round in entrance of Mahira Sharma. Paras Chhabra has been seen towards the whole household to dwell with Mahira Sharma. Not solely this, Paras Chhabra can be involved that there’s somebody ready exterior the home who loves solely Paras. That’s the reason Paras Chhabra has revealed a number of instances in the home of Bigg Boss 13 that he doesn’t wish to dwell along with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Not too long ago Paras Chhabra admitted that he had tried to breakup a number of instances however Akanksha Puri was not prepared to go away him. After this, Akanksha had angrily introduced that she goes to breakup with Paras Chhabra.

That factor is completely different, Paras Chhabra is not conscious of this. Now if nobody can kill Parinda even in Bigg Boss home, then it’s nonetheless information of a breakup. Homeowners are unaware of this choice of Akanksha Puri.

That’s why within the final night time episode, Shefali Jariwala was seen serving to Paras Chhabra to breakup. Within the final episode, Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala sit collectively within the backyard space.

Throughout this time, Shefali Jariwala advised Paras Chhabra that she not wanted to be in a nasty relationship with Akanksha Puri. In such a scenario, Paras ought to do his breakup as quickly as he goes exterior the home.

On the identical time, Mahira Sharma was additionally seen telling Paras that, he ought to have ended this relationship earlier than coming into the home. On the identical time, Paras Chhabra advised that, my mom has advised me that aspiration is to not harm the center. That’s the reason I can’t say something to him. Now how is Paras Chhabra? Everybody has now come to know. Nevertheless, please remark in your opinion on this problem.