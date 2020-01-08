Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag talks about his wife, slams Paras and Rasahmi for harassing her

On the times of Bigg Boss 13, there are quarrels. Shefali Zariwala is a really robust contestant, however she is seen disgusted in Bigg Boss home. In an unique dialog with Pinkvilla, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi has paralyzed others together with Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai. He additionally mentioned that this yr’s season could be very unfair. Parag said- “I never saw Shefali crying before Bigg Boss. When I see him crying, I get very angry. I want him to come back home and never go there again. ”Parag lashes Paras as each of them goal us. Parag mentioned, “If he were in front of me at that time, I would have done a lot worse with him. If someone wants to say something, then tell me not to my wife. ”

Many individuals don’t like this season. Massive Boss is at all times biased. Parag said- “I fully agree with you, this time there may be completely no rule in Bigg Boss home. Extra Massive Boss particular factor is dance tune, however 95 % every little thing has been canceled this time.

Captaincy ki daud shuru hone wale hai ek baar phir! #BiggBoss13 https://t.co/yl5jGEJZpo pic.twitter.com/f51J1m3bpD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January eight, 2020



Parag and Shefali have been married for six years now. Shefali has come to Bigg Boss home for the primary time and is profitable the hearts of individuals along with her sport.