Bigg Boss 13: Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi enters the house, threatens Asim Riaz….

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi enters the home, threatens Asim Riaz. Watch

Actor Shefali Jariwala, who’s at present on the continuing actuality present Bigg Boss 13, had a customer lately on the present. Her husband and actor Parag Tyagi entered the home and went on to threaten Asim Riaz.

In a promotional video doing rounds on-line, Parag is seen getting into the home. Watching him coming in direction of her, Shefali offers up her likelihood to win captaincy throughout an ongoing job to fulfill him. Nevertheless, after exchanging preliminary greetings, he tells her that he wants to speak to Asim. “Aap Himanshi ko do hafte se jante the. Kisi ne onchi awaz me baat kari to aap kud pade. Mere saath 10 saal se hai Shefali, mai use 10 saal se pyar karta hu. Koi use kuch kare mai faad dunga. (You knew Himanshi since two weeks but whenever someone spoke loudly to her, you used to jump on him. Shefali is with me since 10 years, I love her since 10 years. If anyone does anything with her, I will kill him).” He greeted Paras Chhabra with a hug. Whereas Paras is an previous pal of Parag, Asim is a brand new acquaintance for each.

Additionally learn: Kalki Koechlin on being associates with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: ‘You can love a person and not be able to live with them’

Parag Tyagi Ne Di Asim Ko Dhamki pic.twitter.com/guR4bACnba — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 15, 2020

Followers have been upset that Parag selected to focus on Asim when even Paras didn’t respect his spouse, Shefali. “You are nothing #paragtyagi till yesterday, who used to abuse your wife and you, you are embracing her #AsimRiaz a lion dont underestimate him, Keep away Good for you,” one fan wrote.

You’re nothing #paragtyagi until yesterday, who used to abuse your spouse and also you, you might be embracing her#AsimRiaz a lion dont underestimate him,

Maintain away Good for you. https://t.co/1ytb3Wy92O — Asim_Friends_Squad (Danish) ♐️ (@Danishwish) January 15, 2020

One other one wrote, “#paragtyagi flipper jst like his wife……the man who said vulgar things about her wife get respect from him and the man who jst dnt want to talk with her wife get a threat…waah parag bhai waah…. Itni body show off ka liya …mard khn sa hue app.”

“#paragtyagi u r totally you wrong. Asim hadn’t told anything to ur wife it’s she that want to talk with him,” one other Asim fan tweeted.

Inside the home, each Paras and Asim initially shared a pleasant bond with Shefali. Nevertheless, her rising closeness and friendship with Asim irked Paras who even mocked her relationship and loyalty in her marriage. Later, Asim and Shefali additionally fell aside when the previous felt that she was faking her friendships.

Bigg Boss had launched the captaincy job titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha on Wednesday’s episode. Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali and Arti Singh have been locked in a set-up of a haunted forest. Temptations, in type of relations, entered the home and if the contestants went forward to fulfill them, they might be out from the captaincy race. Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek was seen getting into the home together with his twin sons on Wednesday’s episode.

Shehnaaz’s father can even be seen visiting her when he’ll ask her to steer clear of Sidharth Shukla. Mahira Sharma’s mom can even enter the home and ask Paras to keep away from kissing her.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra