Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill and mahira sharma fights with each other over kitchen duties heres how fans reacted on social media

A complete of 103 days have handed since Salman Khan’s controversial present Bigg Boss 13 began. Final night time, the ladies of the home created plenty of uproar. First Madhurima Tuli commented on Mahira Sharma’s lips and after that Shehnaz Gill was additionally seen concentrating on her. Actually, as a result of cancellation of the captaincy activity lately, Bigg Boss punished Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. All three must do all of the family work as punishment. In such a state of affairs final night time, Shehnaz Gill tried to make some extent in the home in regards to the soiled utensils within the kitchen. Shehnaaz Gill focused Mahira and requested why the utensils in the home had been soiled. At this, Mahira bought indignant and began shouting at Shehnaz. Shehnaaz Gill, who’s searching for a cause to combat with Mahira, took benefit of this chance and fought along with her very vigorously. Not solely this, Shehnaz additionally made enjoyable of the connection between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.

Many reactions are approaching social media relating to this motion of Shahnaz Gill. Somebody is telling Mahira to remain sturdy on this state of affairs, whereas many individuals are additionally telling Shahnaz Gill very nicely.

Watch under a glimpse of the reactions of the followers …

SEHNAAZ ke khud bola tha ki me overfigure hu sab kuchh mere move zyada he… #MahiraSharma ne nahi bola Thik se dekho.. — Kartik biggboss 13❤ (@BLUEKARTIK) January 10, 2020

Severely #ShehnaazGill has no character!

Wo actually #ParasChhabra & #SidharthShukIa p beech jati hai, nonetheless they reject her advances & refuse to hug her !

Isse zyada Beizatti ki baat Kya ho sakti hai? Ye ladki consideration ok kuch v Kar sakti hai! Disgusting!#MahiraSharma #BB13 — antifragile (@antifragile123) January 10, 2020

#MahiraSharma u must be verbally superior than #SehnaazGill she is straight opposing now. Do not look ahead to #ParasChabbra simply bazao her . Let her really feel the warmth @BiggBoss — Monalisa (@Mona53495160) January 10, 2020

#shenaazGillIrritating ab ye irritate krri hai or ab to maan lo ye jealous really feel krti hai #MahiraSharma ko leke — Anisha_niki (@AnishaNiki) January 10, 2020

Mahira tells Sid that Sana is taunting me in the whole lot and no one sees it. Sid says everyone can see it. Paras says it pricks me greater than you however I stay silent. Sid khud bola sana taunt marti he #SidharthShukla #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra — Love you (@gouriaw25) January 10, 2020

Thanks Soo a lot for complementing cutie and taking the precise stand ! #MahiraSharma #SnakeNaaz #FakeNaaz — MahiraSharmasFD (@ibrahim22631641) January 10, 2020



Struggle is attributable to Paras



The reason for Mahira and Shehnaz Gill’s combat is none apart from Paras Chhabra. Within the early days, there was plenty of closeness between Shahnaz Gill and Paras, however now Paras prefers to be round Mahira and that is handed on to Shahnaz Gill. For the second, inform us within the remark field that who did you suppose was incorrect within the battle between Mahira and Shahnaz?