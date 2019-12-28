Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla performs a romantic dance in front of Rohit Shetty and Sidnaaz will surely loose all heart

This Weekend Ka Vaar 28th December Bigg Boss 13 goes to be fairly a blast. Although you will be unable to see Salman Khan within the upcoming episodes as we speak, Rohit Shetty, the producer-director of Bollywood blockbuster motion pictures, is certainly going to return house and chortle and make the housemates chortle. After entry into the home, he’ll attempt to get friendship between the 2 by eliminating the space between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla. By which Siddharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) goes to be seen crying, then on the similar time, the ambiance of the home goes to vary utterly. As a result of after this, the followers are going to see a really romantic dance between Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Each are going to be seen swinging on romantic songs throughout a job given by Rohit Shetty. After watching this video, the breath of Sidnaz followers goes to cease. The promo makers haven’t even shared this humorous video, but it surely has positively leaked on social media and their followers have made it viral.

See how Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill will swing on a really romantic music

Guys I’m DYING🔥🔥 I KNOW SHEHNAAZ NE COMDEY KAR DI BUT GUYS😭🔥❤️

THEY ARE FUCKING HOT..♥️

NO I DON’T HAVE WORDS YAAR #SiddhartShukla #SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/ntuTDL6UfJ — •C A P R I C O R N• (@cap_weirdo) December 28, 2019

Rohit Shetty will get this job accomplished



The makers of Bigg Boss have instructed about this job by means of this promo video. The place the housemates might be seen doing lots of enjoyable duties in accordance with a state of affairs. The particular factor is that on this video, not solely Sidnaz however Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma may also be seen swinging on romantic songs.

Weekend episode mein lagane leisure ka tadka, aaye hai #RohitShetty aur unhone gharwalon ke sath kheli ek mazzedaar recreation!

Dekhiye yeh sab aaj raat 9 baje solely on #BiggBoss. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WyBelvZNjf — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2019



Wanting on the promos popping out, plainly this episode goes to be very bang. So are you excited to observe this upcoming episode. Can inform us by commenting.