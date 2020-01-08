Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill heartbroken over fight with Sidharth Shukla, viewers…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill heartbroken over combat with Sidharth Shukla, viewers need them to separate

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla share a detailed bond in the home and are among the many most talked about celebrities on the present. Nonetheless, a current argument between the 2 led to a bodily assault by Sidharth on Shehnaaz, main many to query the makers on how violence was being milked for increased TRPs.

A day after the combat, Shehnaaz was seen approaching Sidharth once more and making an attempt to strike a dialog with him. The episode additionally confirmed Shehnaaz approaching Rashami Desai to assist her in rekindle her friendship with Sidharth. Rashami assured Shehnaaz that she was sturdy even with out him.

The viewers, nevertheless, stay divided on the destiny of their relationship. One member of the viewers claimed that the 2 are in a pretend relationship. He wrote, “#SidNaaz exposed today.#Sana said, “janta jiske sath dekhna chahega hum usike sath rahenge, sab bolte he bahar #SidNaaz trend chal raha he.” Each #Sid and #Sana utilizing one another for the footage and so they assume persons are liking their bond that’s why jabarjasti rehena he sath me. (Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been uncovered at present. Sana mentioned ‘I will live with the one the public wants me to be with. Everybody says that their is a #SidNaaz trend outside the house’).”

A viewer wrote on Twitter, “God please be that the end, can’t see Sana acting fake just because @lostboy54 Said to her sidnaaz is popular.” Calling it a friendship, one other wrote, “We want #sid separate…We don’t want to see fake ..dosti..Matlab ki dosti.” A viewer questioned Sidharth’s loyalty for Shehnaaz and tweeted, “So why does he sit with paras and mahira when they [email protected] jealous all the time if he expects from her he should also do the same.”

Their followers who cheer for them with the hashtag #SidNaaz got here out of their help on Twitter. A fan wrote on Twitter, “No feeling very bad to see them like that shehnaaz tried to convince sidharth but he didn’t.please bigg boss tell sidharth that shehnaaz is very good friend of him. #Sidnaaz.” One other hinted about them turning into the 2 finalists on the present and tweeted, “#SidNaaz will be in top 2…donk ek saath lights off karenge @BiggBoss likhe ke lelo… #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill.”

Earlier, a video of Sidharth manhandling Shehnaaz by pinning her to the bottom and threatening her whereas twisting her arms had surfaced on-line. The viewers known as it “harassment” and slammed the makers for permitting it on the present within the title of leisure.

