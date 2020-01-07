Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws things in the house as Sidharth…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws issues in the home as Sidharth Shukla says she’s jealous of Mahira

Up to date: Jan 07, 2020 10:58 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have earned a fan following of their very own as they maintain the viewers entertained with their humorous chemistry. The 2 lately had an argument after which Shehnaaz misplaced her cool and was seen screaming and crying within the newest episode. She even trended on Twitter with the hashtag #RoarLikeSana.

Sidharth picked up a combat along with her by updating about her totally different moods as she was having her breakfast within the eating space. He mentioned, “Shehnaaz has befriended Sidharth only for the sake of the show.” Shehnaaz confirmed that he’s certainly appropriate in making the declare and that she is probably not in contact with any of her observe contestants after the present.

Sidharth continued instigating Shehnaaz by hinting how she is jealous of Mahira Sharma. He saved on praising Mahira in entrance of her. She warned him to cease irritating her however he refused to surrender. She additionally threw a slipper at him which missed the mark. Shehnaaz misplaced her cool and broke down. She even broke her household photograph body in rage. She threw issues round within the backyard space and began hitting herself whereas saying that she has by no means been jealous of anybody and that Sidharth is spoiling her picture on tv.

Taking Shehnaaz’s aspect, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Siddharth should not have used jealous word. She is so sensitive about her image. May be use lagta h pahale hi uski image aachi nae h.. Sid ko ye samajna chaiye. #RoarLikeSana.” One other commented, “Shukla always hurt her & now he’s mentally torturing her. It could effect her mental health & wellbeing so pls it will be good if they will be stay away . We don’t want any bully around Shehnaaz Gill.” Another tweeted in her help, “He is so so naughty… Sana should have slapped him properly. Okay… so these two aren’t going to breakup I guess. And both #SidNaaz r silly.”

