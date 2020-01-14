Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill romances Sidharth Shukla, viewers say the show ‘looks…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill romances Sidharth Shukla, viewers say the present ‘looks like Splitsvilla’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz are competing in opposition to one another to win the membership to the BB Elite Membership. The winner shall be given immunity from the nominations, which could be utilised at any level throughout the whole season. Nevertheless, the viewers aren’t happy with Shehnaaz’s technique to realize consideration together with her ongoing romance with Sidharth Shukla, and questioned in the event that they have been watching Bigg Boss or the relationship actuality present, Splitsvilla.

Actor Hina Khan, who was the primary runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, entered the home to selected whether or not Shehnaaz or Asim can be given the membership. In a debate organised for the aim, Rashami Desai spoke in favour of Asim whereas Arti Singh introduced arguments in favour of Shehnaaz.

Hina Khan enters the home to resolve the winner of BB Elite Membership membership.

Many viewers in contrast Bigg Boss to Splitsvilla, over Shehnaaz’s open confession of affection for co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The 2 have been seen sharing some romantic moments in the home as Shehnaaz tried to woo him as soon as once more. She instructed him, “I want you to win the show. I only want you.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz compete for BB Elite Membership membership.

Commenting on how the idea of the present has modified to a romantic one, a viewer wrote on Twitter, “Asim Riaz deserve every bit worth he earned in this show but U @EndemolShineIND @mnysha Lost your creadibilty and turning this family show into love island!” One other tweeted, “Only AsimRiaz Deserves!! And Yea Please for god sake stop your third class Splitsvilla. You’re breaking record of Splitsvilla.” Yet one more viewer commented, “What is Level of @biggboss? Such a cheap Romance ! Its Official Splitsvilla Now ! .Kya Ho gaya He Show ko ?”

Slamming Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s romance on the present, a viewer wrote, “Kya nautanki hai ye last 5 min elite club dikhaya aur pure ep mein gandagi filthy dirty romance. Shame. Government should take an action against this. Every age group watches this and they are getting cheaper and cheaper!”

A viewer additionally criticised Shehnaaz over her assertion that she needs Sidharth and isn’t fascinated about successful the present. “Only Asim Riaz , not that pathetic woman who doesn’t have any respect for the game! she clearly said she doesn’t want to win!” he wrote.

