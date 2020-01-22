Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill says she hates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami-Mahira Sharma combat will get ugly. Watch

television

Up to date: Jan 22, 2020 15:32 IST

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will characteristic extra fights and extra ugliness, as per new promo movies. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have one other face-off because the TV actor chooses Arti Singh as an alternative of her as he will get one probability to save lots of a co-contestant. Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai additionally commerce insults and have a yelling match over family chores.

Within the promo video shared by COLORS’ social media deal with, Mahira is seen yelling, “Lunch ban chuka hai to dinner nahi banega (Lunch was made so no dinner will be prepared),” and Rashami is seen responding, “You don’t wanna eat, you have a choice.”

After a number of visuals of tensed housemates, Rashami is seen declaring, “Immature and stupid kid in the house. Gale padti hai, zabardasti ka funda ho tum (You impose yourself on others)!” To this, Mahira says, “Nonsense mudde pe lad rahi hai (She is fighting over issues that make no sense).”

One other promo begins with Shehnaaz Gill telling Sidharth Shukla, “I hate you.” Arti then tells Shehnaaz, “Tu aise karti hai jaise mai tum dono ke beech me aa rahi hu (You behave as if I am coming in between you guys!)!” Even Paras is seen asking, “Sidnaaz ho gaya, tu usko continue karegi ya kharab karegi (Now that Sidnaaz exists, do you want to continue or do you want to spoil it)?” to which Shehnaaz responds saying, “Kharab ho gaya (It is spoilt).”

