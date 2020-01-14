Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill talks about Paras Chhabra’s dirty gameplan last night, here’s how fans reacted on social media

Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill, often known as Katrina Kaif of Punjab, is within the headlines lately. Just lately, Shehnaaz Gill created a lot uproar in the home of Bigg Boss 13 that the host of the present Salman Khan’s additionally obtained indignant. On Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan first began fierce class for Shehnaz, however later he additionally confirmed the best path like a mentor. Effectively, it appears that evidently Shehnaz shouldn’t be going to desist from her antics. Shehnaz has completed lots of agitation to get Siddharth Shukla’s consideration final night time Monday 13th January 2020. With this, Shehnaaz Gill determined to not speak to all of the Bigg Boss 13 members of the family and went quietly and lay down alone. In the meantime, when Aarti Singh tried to speak to her, the damaged Shahnaz expressed her ache. Shehnaz instructed Aarti that Paras Chhabra has performed the dirtiest recreation. Shehnaaz Gill says that Paras first flirted together with her after which befriended Mahira Sharma and made us battle with one another.

Shehnaz didn’t cease right here, she additional mentioned that Paras then instructed the people who, look, for me, two women have clashed amongst themselves and now everybody is looking me jealous. After seeing this assertion from Shehnaaz, many followers are busy praising her.

Aseem Riaz obtained entry in elite membership



Tonight Hina Khan will declare that Asim Riaz is the primary one that will get an entry within the elite membership. Together with getting an entry on this membership, Asim Riaz will get energy to save lots of himself from the nomination course of for every week and he can use this energy in any week.