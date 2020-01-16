Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill to join The Kapil Sharma Show once the reality show ends in February 2020

Shehnaaz Gill is called the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, together with her boisterous model, she is conserving the housemates of Bigg Boss 13 in addition to the nation loopy. This actuality has virtually reached its final cease. On this TV present this time, the couple of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill has made the viewers loopy. Shehnaaz Gill’s enjoyable and rapturous occasions with Siddharth Shukla have saved the viewers engrossed. Due to all these items, Shehnaaz Gill is pledging to be the one entertainer of the home. However after Bigg Boss 13, the key of what the actress goes to do is now revealed to us.

In line with one of many leisure portal’s unique report, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Sukh has brazenly spoken on the longer term plan of Shehnaz Gill. Santok Sukh has stated, ‘I don’t wish to see Shahnaz again in Punjab. I believe she ought to go to Mumbai and make a profession there. Once I got here right here, I additionally spoke to Mahi Vij who stated that she will certainly information her for her profession. I do know, Salman Khan has a delicate nook for her and can information her effectively. She can be an enormous fan of Kapil Sharma and likes The Kapil Sharma Present. She would positively wish to be part of it. No matter recommendation Salman Khan provides her may be very particular for her, that is good. She ought to take it positively. ‘