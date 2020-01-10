Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill wants to marry Sidharth Shukla, takes a dig on Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

It’s well-known that Shehnaz Gill utterly obsessed on Siddharth Shukla. The situation of Shehnaz Gill is that, now she doesn’t even see Paras Chhabra in entrance of Shukla. Now Shehnaz solely retains chanting the identify of Siddharth Shukla. That is the explanation Shehnaz and Siddharth Shukla’s candy nozzle is seen in Bigg Boss home. The rationale for that is Siddharth Shukla whom Shehnaaz’s antics proceed to trouble. That’s the reason Siddharth Shukla retains attempting to eliminate this Katrina of Punjab repeatedly. Evidently Shehnaz Gill will not be going to surrender the pursuit of Siddharth Shukla so simply. That’s the reason she has proposed Shukla for marriage in entrance of all housemates. Sure, you heard it righ. The proof of that is the brand new promo of Bigg Boss 13 during which Shehnaz Gill is seen expressing her like to Sidharth Shukla.

Within the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill has an opportunity to relate her jokes in Comedy Evening. Throughout this, Shehnaz is seen explaining to Siddharth Shukla as a substitute of Jokes that, each of them ought to get married now. Shehnaz is saying that I would like Siddharth Shukla and me to get married. Should you all need that, then all of you get up. Simply as Shehnaz stated this, all of the folks current there stood up making noise.

After this, Shehnaz Gill is seen saying that, Siddharth Shukla ought to name her after popping out of Bigg Boss home. Each of us will speak about marriage. Shenaz Gill didn’t cease right here. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had been additionally closely focused.

Watch Bigg Boss 13 10th January 2020 promo-



It’s clear from the promo of Bigg Boss 13 that, in the present day’s episode goes to be a variety of enjoyable. In such a scenario, inform us how keen are you to look at this episode.