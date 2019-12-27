Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill wins over Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was fairly a roller-coaster journey, particularly for Shehnaaz Gill as she noticed each highs and lows. Whereas she emerged the winner of the captain’s activity and secured security from evictions for the week, she additionally had an unpleasant altercation with Sidharth Shukla.

When Bigg Boss obtained home-made meals from contestants’ households to be delivered inside the home, Shehnaaz was among the many first ones to share it with everybody, together with Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai. Gauahar Khan was fairly impressed with the gesture and he or she took to Twitter to jot down, ”Shehnaz gained my coronary heart final evening !! She was the one one who provided to share her meals n invited the remainder of them to eat ! N gave the credit score the place it’s due! Love her !”

Additionally learn: Aishwarya Rai seems timeless in pic from 1993, Wendell Rodricks says ‘most beautiful woman in the world indeed’

Shehnaz gained my coronary heart final evening !! She was the one one who provided to share her meals n invited the remainder of them to eat ! N gave the credit score the place it’s due! Love her ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 27, 2019

One lady whom i actually love in @BiggBoss is #ShenaazGill..aaj tak ke sabhi seasons mei sabse greatest or cute contestant is Sana for certain #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts @ColorsTV — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) December 26, 2019

“One girl whom i really love in @BiggBoss is #ShenaazGill..aaj tak ke sabhi seasons mei sabse best or cute contestant is Sana for sure #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts @ColorsTV,” Sambhavna tweeted.

Through the captaincy activity, Asim destroyed his favorite fitness center belt for Shehnaz and he or she was extraordinarily grateful for it. Nevertheless, when Shehnaaz stated twice that what Asim did was an enormous factor, Sidharth instructed her that he had heard Asim saying within the morning that he didn’t want the belt anymore. Shehnaaz didn’t hesitate in calling out Sidharth’s selfishness and even fought with him over the problem.

Shehnaaz’s followers had been throughout Twitter to assist her. “#ShehnaazGill will be most favourite contestant after bigg boss, everyone loves her for her cuteness and bigg heart #CaptainShehnaaz @shehnaazshine,” wrote one.

“#ShehnaazGill best contestant sooo far .. after this season,if people talk about #BiggBoss #ShehnaazGill would be the one single name that will strike at first and always be remembered The aura she created is so majestic and positive She’s something else man #CaptionShehnaaz,” one other one tweeted.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra