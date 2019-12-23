Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill’s cute video of “I will block you if you call me fat” goes viral on social media

Bigg Boss 13 has discovered a really cute and fascinating lady for the followers to latch on to and it’s none aside from Shehnaaz Gill. Her cute expressions, antics and reactions are beloved by followers. Infact they’re consistently trying to discover out different movies of hers from previous that has her cute expressions and antics. Removed from making everybody snicker to get entangled in fights, this Punjab singer and actress has carved a particular place in everybody’s coronary heart. Shehnaaz Gill has earned an enormous fan out and in of the home in simply two-and-a-half months. Earlier than getting into Bigg Boss home, Gill was engulfed in controversy when he posted a Snapchat video through which Singer Himanshi’s tune was totally loved.

Now, an outdated humorous Instagram video of Shahnaz Gill goes viral. Within the video she says, “If you call me fat, I’ll block you.” Isn’t Shehnaz wanting cute on this throwback video? Watch the video under:

This video is a proof of how entertaining Shehnaaz Gill is, do you just like the video? Remark under.