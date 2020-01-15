Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s dad wants her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla, calls…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s dad needs her to steer clear of Sidharth Shukla, calls Paras her enemy

As Salman Khan’s ongoing actuality present Bigg Boss 13 nears its finale, the makers have invited households and associates of the contestants inside the home. Promotional movies from Wednesday’s episode flooded the web and one of the crucial unstable one exhibits Shehnaaz Gill’s father visiting the home.

In a promo that surfaced on-line, Shehnaaz’s dad is heard telling her, “Tera jo bhi hai na Sidharth ke saath, meri kasam kha, iske aage nahi badhaegi. Tera is ghar me agar koi dushman hai to wo hai Paras Chhabra. (Promise me, you won’t carry on with whatever you have with Sidharth Shukla. Also, if you have one enemy inside the house, it is Paras Chhabra).”

Even Salman had warned Sidharth about it throughout the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. “She is in love with you. It is a bad one. You better be careful,” he mentioned including, “She is a stubborn child.” Salman additionally requested Sidharth to deal with issues rigorously.

Shehnaz, who had been thought-about an entertainer and a powerful participant on the sport, has begun behaving like an obsessive lover with Sidharth. Not too long ago, she was even seen confessing her emotions for Sidharth. After she professed her love, Sidharth reluctantly replied: “Theek hai (It is fine)”. The response irked Shehnaaz who insisted Sidharth should say he loves her, and even threatened to hit herself if he didn’t.

Shehnaaz’s father additionally talked to Paras and instructed him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”



Earlier than approaching Sidharth, Shehnaaz additionally claimed to be in love with Paras. Nevertheless, that was quickly forgotten when Paras made certain he instructed her every time that he was solely associates along with her.

