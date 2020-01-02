Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh Sukh said he don’t have any problem if his daughter wants to get married to Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are such a few Bigg Boss 13, which everybody likes to see collectively. Followers of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill don’t forget to pattern #SidNaaz after each episode on social media, so to guess how a lot individuals are having fun with their enjoyable. Siddharth Shukla has been supporting Shehnaaz Gill because the starting of the present and is the one contestant in Bigg Boss home who is aware of learn how to cool Sidharth’s anger. Whether it is mentioned that these two are strolling one another’s hand in Bigg Boss 13, then it is not going to be flawed.

Whereas the followers of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill love their pairing, Katrina’s father from Punjab additionally has no reservations about their closeness. Santhok Singh Sukh, the daddy of Shehnaaz Gill, has shared a video saying that he’s a fan of their friendship and doesn’t need their pair to look unhealthy on anybody. Santok Singh Sukh has additionally mentioned that even when each of them begin loving one another, they don’t have any drawback and if each determine to get married later, they won’t face any drawback.