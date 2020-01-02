Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaz Gill instructs Rashami Desai to stay away from Sidharth Shukla, says ‘will break your mouth…’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are in heated mode as all of them keep below the identical roof for some time. Because the finale will get nearer, everybody appears to be placing their relationship-status at stake as effectively. Effectively, let’s speak about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, there are at all times fights between the 2, however with time, each of them resolve every struggle. Lately Sidharth Shukla is seen making distances from Shehnaz, and this factor is upsetting Shehnaaz inside however she shouldn’t be displaying it exterior. Whereas the 2 are fairly optimistic about one another, within the meantime we’ve a video wherein Shehnaz has mentioned one thing to Rashami Desai which might shock her followers.

Sure, on this video, Shehnaaz Gill is sitting within the dwelling space of ​​Bigg Boss 13 telling Rashami Desai that she ought to keep away from Siddharth Shukla or else she’s going to break her mouth. By the best way, Shehnaz Gill has finished all these items in enjoyable, however it appears that evidently she is seen saying her coronary heart to Rashmi.

Watch the video of Shahnaz Gill going viral under …



Is Shahnaz too possesive about Siddharth?



It’s clear that Shahnaz wants full consideration from her mates. If Sidharth begins focusing extra on another person, then she begins doing ridiculous actions. For the second, it must be seen how Shehnaaz cuts time on this home within the coming days, as a result of Siddhartha shouldn’t be within the temper to speak to her in any respect. By the best way, how keen are you to observe the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13? Share your views in remark part under.