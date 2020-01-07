Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehnaz Badesha talk about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill relationship

Within the final episode of Bigg Boss 13, we’ve got seen how Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have been seen having enjoyable with one another. The friendship between the 2 is just not solely appreciated by the viewers. Slightly, each family members are additionally supporting them. On this home of Bigg Boss, there have been many ups and downs in friendship between Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. However they are saying that each one is effectively for the top. Philhal could be very a lot appreciated by each of them. Seeing this pair, Shehbaz Badesha, brother of Shahnaz Gill, has given assertion about Siddharth and Shehnaz.

Throughout a dialog with India Discussion board, when Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha was questioned in regards to the latest battle between Shehnaz and Siddharth, he replied that “they are friends and both inside the house with each other In this friendship, this kind of fighting and making peace with each other goes on and this is called friendship. ” Within the final episode, when Siddharth Shukla was seen teasing Shehnaz Gill in entrance of Mahira Sharma, Shahnaz misplaced his mood within the meantime and he had a battle with Siddharth.