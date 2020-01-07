House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shruti Seth, Gauahar Khan slam Sidharth Shukla for violent behaviour in the direction of Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla’s violent behaviour in the direction of with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill has not gone down effectively with a bit of social media customers, together with actor Shruti Seth. A video from final evening’s episode is doing the rounds on the Web by which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” she wrote.

If this isn’t Harrassment than What’s. You may clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her abdomen and twisting her arms. No sane girl would tolerate such humiliation on nationwide Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media person requested the channel to take strict motion in opposition to him. “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl,” the person commented.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan additionally tweeted concerning the incident. Retweeting one other’s tweet, Gauahar mentioned that whereas she didn’t agree with what Sidharth did, she additionally blamed Shehnaaz for going again to Sidharth it doesn’t matter what he does. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she mentioned.

“Fun Fun Cute Cute…. She’s said things like main tere pair ke side sone ko bhi taiyyaar hoon (I am ready to sleep by your feet) ,!!! Ure showing that ur not respecting urself !Phir jab haath Khulta hai , toh chappal phekna bhi toh galat hai (It’s wrong to hit people with slippers)!! Not that I agree with anything that the gentleman in the clip does,” she added.

Sure provided that she doesn’t return to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Perspective de raha hai ???? Then I’ll respect her ! But when she’s actually harm n goes again to saying shukla kuch bhi karle major uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the ethical compass of this season is 😶 https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

On Monday’s episode, Shehnaaz misplaced her cool after Sidharth accused her of being ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. Sidharth pinned her to the bottom and made threats whereas twisting her arms. Shehnaaz cried loudly, screaming in ache, stood up and walked away moments after Sidharth left.

