Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla abuses Asim’s dad again, Twitter demands his evic…

TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who’s at present contained in the Bigg Boss 13 home, has had quite a lot of violent episodes inside the home and his latest fights with co-contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz have left many infuriated, together with actor Gauahar Khan and producer Sandip Sikand. Salman Khan had additionally addressed the struggle with Rashami within the weekend episode.

Asim and Sidharth had been not too long ago engaged in one more ugly struggle the place Sidharth abused Asim’s father. This isn’t the primary occasion when he used derogatory language for Asim’s father given his behavior of bringing in household and fogeys throughout fights with different contestants.

In a collection of tweets, Sandip demanded that Sidharth needs to be evicted from the present. “Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I think even if Sidharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla. Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim,” he tweeted.

Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, completely biased , soiled & pathetic !! The contestants ought to revolt & go away !! Completely assist Rashmi Desai and Asim 👍🏼 — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

This 12 months its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He’s the entire and sole – nobody dare to say a phrase to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

Sandip additionally wrote, “This year its SIDDHARTH SHULKA presents BIGG BOSS 13 ! He is the whole and sole – no one dare to say a word to him ! #ShameOnBiggBoss #ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss.”

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz, who has been following the present religiously and has voiced his opinions previously, additionally tweeted his anger over the incident. “#sid abusing #asim again on his father is so cheap. This guy needs counselling! A respectable man would never behave like that! #bb13 #asimriaz #ISupportAsim,” he wrote.

#sid abusing #asim once more on his father is so low cost. This man wants counselling! A decent man would by no means behave like that! #bb13 #asimriaz#ISupportAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) December 25, 2019

Twitter was flooded with feedback towards Sidharth. One fan wrote, “#SidharthShukla AGAIN abused #AsimRiaz’s parents! And there are people in the house supporting this! I’ve actual tears in my eyes. Atleast leave family out of this. All those people supporting this psycho maniac are crazy as well. #EvictSidharthShukla.”

A number of followers of the present had been even upset with host Salman Khan. “#ThrowSiddharthoutofBiggBoss #ShameOnBiggBoss for being biased.. @BeingSalmanKhan Bhaijaan was known for his honest and bold statements / decisions.. Bhaijaan losing his dignity by supporting irrespective mindless in human.. @sidharth_shukla,” wrote one.

