Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla again blast on Asim Riaz and says “Tera muh tod dunga”

In Bigg Boss 13, lot of issues are occurring as of late that the viewers didn’t even anticipate. Viewers have been additionally shocked after watching the battle and scuffle between the housemates on the day. This time the violation of the principles made by Bigg Boss is occurring repeatedly on this home. As Shehnaz Gill has turn out to be the brand new captain of the home after Asim Riaz and Shehnaz could be very upset with the sound of hen in the home repeatedly over sleeping in the home. However nonetheless the household is having fun with their sleep. Within the final episode, Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla as soon as once more had a debate and through this time Siddharth stated rather a lot about Asim.

Whereas going out of the smoking room, Sidharth Shukla turns round and approaches Asim Riaz. And say to Asim that “Do not fall in between me and do not speak for me.” After this, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill come to the middle to elucidate the 2, however each didn’t hearken to anybody throughout this battle. In the course of the argument with Aseem, Siddharth Shukla threatens, saying, “Asim I will break your mouth. And don’t rush me.” They discuss infinitely that anybody comes from outdoors, you solely make enjoyable of me. Asim says you’re a star, then Siddharth says, “Your father made me a star.” Shehnaz says each can discuss however don’t come so shut and discuss to one another.