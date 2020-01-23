Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla blasts Shehnaaz Gill in a fight saying “I am not Himanshi Khurana”

Bigg Boss 13 TV Information: Presently in Bigg Boss 13, everybody’s eyes are solely on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Now this has to occur. The struggle between these two is reaching completely different stage. Seeing these two, it’s clear that, on the day of Bigg Boss 13, relationships proceed to kind and deteriorate. Now take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. At first the 2 turned buddies of one another and now that the present is shifting quick in the direction of the finale, now these two have develop into arch enemies of one another. The final episode of Bigg Boss 13 has began the struggle of those two. As a consequence of these two, there was a struggle through the captivity activity at house. On the identical time, the controversy of those two was seen rising. Shehnaaz Gill continues to be indignant with Siddharth Shukla’s remark.

Sid had earlier requested for Shehnaaz Gill, who wouldn’t be the mum or dad of his dad and mom, how he would develop into another person’s saga. To reply this, yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill was seen taunting Siddharth.

On the identical time, Siddharth Shukla was seen ignoring Shehnaaz Gill. Later within the episode, Shahnaz was seen speaking to Rashmi Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh about this. As quickly as Sid got here to know this, he went to Shehnaaz Gill. Even after convincing Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla doesn’t take heed to him and begins making enjoyable of him.

Shehnaaz Gill obtained indignant with Siddharth Shukla’s actions. After which, whereas speaking in regards to the taunt, he stated that, you need to reply, now you need to open your mouth. On listening to this from Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla solutions that, don’t contemplate me Himanshi Khurana. I’m not going to pay attention to those sorts of issues any more.

Listening to the identify of Himanshi Khurana from the mouth of Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill obtained chilly. Now this can occur, Himanshi Khurana is a identified enemy of Shahnaz. In such a scenario, inform us how excited you’re to see the uproar in Bigg Boss 13.