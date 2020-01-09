House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Madhurima Tuli, says ‘If you really want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad guy’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has discovered a brand new love curiosity in Madhurima Tuli. The actor began flirting along with her within the newest episode and she or he additionally responded to him with flying kisses. Now a brand new promo reveals them taking it ahead with open confession of affection.

The promo reveals Sidharth waking up Madhurima with some romantic one liners. She replies to him, “I know you love me, you can’t avoid me.” He asks her if she is an effective lady and she or he replies in detrimental, “I am a bad girl.” He replies again to her, “If you really want to be a good girl, get yourself a bad guy.”

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2020

Sidharth’s followers have been impressed by his actions. A fan praised him on Twitter, “If you really want to be a good girl,Get yourself a bad boy” Sid ke one-liners are the spotlight of this present. What an entertainer #SidharthShukla is.” One other stated, “So cute… the way he said taaaaaa BB ke jaan sid #SidharthShukla” Yet another viewer commented, ““Kareebi mein cause somebody some gareebi” Ye line aur uspe #SidharthShukla ke expressions, What a star Sid is.”

Within the final episode, Sidharth and Madhurima have been seen flirting with one another within the presence of Shehnaaz Gill. A video clip reveals Sidharth making an attempt to strike a romantic dialog with Madhurima within the backyard space. She additionally performs alongside and guarantees to satisfy him after a while. Whereas his phrases have been all about flirting with Madhurima, Sidharth continued to make enjoyable of her – at the same time as he talked about her lovely hair on final night time’s episode, he stated he discovered it lovely the way in which she threw her hair in all places. He additionally requested her if she behaved in a similar way at her residence and she or he responded saying she throws the hair out of the home windows. Sidharth then requested her to make use of a factor referred to as dustbin, a minimum of generally.

Later, Madhurima goes on to fix bridges with ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh after a latest showdown and offers him a heat hug whereas sitting on his lap. She guarantees him that she won’t get indignant with him. As they continued to sit down in one another’s arms, Sidharth noticed them and signalled her to return to him. She despatched him flying kisses as Shehnaaz seemed on. Shehnaaz even requested Madhurima to not hug Vishal in entrance of Sidharth because the latter was watching them.

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January eight, 2020

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13 day 92 written replace episode 92 January eight: After Shehnaaz-Sidharth and Vishal-Madhurima, Paras and Mahira combat

Earlier throughout the identical episode, Sidharth was seen urgent Shehnaaz’s brow to consolation her after a large combat. She informed him that she has real emotions for him and can’t reside with out him. The 2 just lately had a combat throughout which Sidharth was even seen manhandling her by twisting her arms and urgent her together with his knee.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra