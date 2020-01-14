Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla locks himself in washroom with Shefali Zariwala, Shehnaaz Gill will get jealous

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shefali Zariwala and Sidharth Shukla, who occur to be exes, will probably be seen enjoying a sensible joke on Shehnaaz Gill to make her jealous. The makers have shared a brand new promo video forward of Tuesday’s episode that reveals Shehnaaz difficult Sidharth and Shefali to go inside the lavatory collectively and the 2 go on to do it with out dropping a beat.

The video reveals Shehnaaz and Sidharth sitting collectively within the backyard space holding one another’s hand and are having a candid dialog. Shehnaaz tells Shefali that she loves Sidharth and even Shefali agrees along with her. Shehnaaz goes on to ask Shefali why she isn’t in a position to hear this and if she additionally loves him. Each Shefali and Sidharth agree and say that they’ve liked one another since a very long time. Sidharth even says that now everyone seems to be conscious of their love and so they received’t have to fulfill within the washroom at night time.

A stunned Shehnaaz challenges them to go contained in the washroom collectively and the 2 go forward and achieve this. A jealous Shehnaaz will get apprehensive and bangs the door, saying, “Come out! I know you have kissed. Sidharth you are too much.”

Whereas many viewers objected to the prank and accused the present of not having any requirements, lots of them additionally made enjoyable of Shehnaaz for feeling jealous of Shefali. A viewer wrote, “Oh God aisa lag raha h jaise ek wife apne husband pe doubt kar rahi ho (O God, it seems as if a wife is doubting her husband).” One other tweeted, “Kon kehta hai chhabra playboy hai………………Asli Sanskaari playboy to apna Shukla ji ka ladka hai !” Another viewer commented to the promo video, “We know exactly what Shef J is doing here and that’s what real friends do. Pull friends out of precarious situations. More power to you Shef. You go girl !”

On being requested if Sidharth’s presence in the home, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi had instructed Spotboye in an interview. “Absolutely not, as people get insecure when they don’t trust each other and I trust her to the core. Believe me, this didn’t even come to my mind that if Sidharth is already there, Shefali shouldn’t go. He doesn’t matter to me at all.”

Speaking abut Shefali’s previous relationship with Sidharth, he’d stated, “The best part of Shefali is her ability to be vocal and not hide anything. There are people in the house who have had a past and then there are those who are presently involved in each other but they are still trying to keep it under wraps, even though, the whole world outside knows. So in that case, she makes me feel proud as she accepted it with confidence.”

