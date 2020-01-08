Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla made fun of Mahira Sharma’s love bite on her neck in front of Shehnaz Gill

Yesterday within the episode of Bigg Boss 13, all of the contestants had been sitting within the dwelling space for the method of nomination. Sidharth Shukla then calls Mahira Sharma to him and says “Mahira Yeh Love Bite Yaar.” After this, each Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala collectively have a look at Mahira’s neck and Shefali speaks 2 thousand % that is Love Chunk. However Mahira says it isn’t a love chunk, it’s allergic response. Siddharth as soon as mocked Mahira and mentioned “Allergies like this happen at this age.” Shehnaz Gill was additionally sitting on Siddharth’s facet. After seeing Siddharth speaking with Mahira, Shahnaz first laughs loudly after which closes her mouth. Lately, a chilly conflict is occurring between Mahira and Shehnaaz.

Within the final episode, you need to have seen that Bigg Boss has nominated all of the contestants of the home to be evicted for the primary time within the yr 2020 and for the primary time this season. By the best way, Bigg Boss additionally gave an choice to all of the members. They will save any 5 members after sacrificing the bed room. However the housemates saved the bed room and all had been nominated themselves.