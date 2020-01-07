Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla physically assaults and threatens Shehnaaz Gill, viewers…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla bodily assaults and threatens Shehnaaz Gill, viewers desire a police criticism

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to be the one season of the truth present the place a number of contestants have engaged in bodily fights and obtained injured. Within the newest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who declare to be shut pals, had an argument which turned critical very quickly.

After a day of run-ins with one another, Shehnaaz lastly misplaced her cool after Sidharth accused her of being ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. As Shehnaaz was seen throwing issues round, Sidharth pinned her to the bottom and threatened her whereas twisting her arms. Shehnaaz was in tears as she stood up and walked away moments after Sidharth left.

If this isn’t Harrassment than What’s. You’ll be able to clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her abdomen and twisting her arms. No sane girl would tolerate such humiliation on nationwide Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

An indignant viewer questioned host Salman Khan for permitting such acts inside the home. He stated, “@BeingSalmanKhan is this the way #ShehnaazGill should be abused in your @ColorsTV #BB13 show? Honestly put your sister or niece in Sana’s place. Would you take it as fun or will have guts to say something to @BiggBoss damaad shukla? Bring some guts and take the right stand!”

One other viewer questioned Shehnaaz for placing up with such behaviour inside the home and wrote on Twitter, “I don’t get it why does she always run back to him. I am lost for words. This is not right, the fact @ColorsTV is ignoring it promoting it as entertainment is disgusting. No one should behave this way with another being #BiggBoss13.”

Shehnaaz has emerged as one of many strongest contenders on the present. The Punjabi actor-singer is now set to introduce a serious twist on the present along with her change in recreation plan. In a promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants are seen discussing this week’s evictions. Whereas all her pals together with Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra ask her to save lots of Mahira Sharma from nominations, she refuses to take action. She additionally says that if Mahira is so assured of herself than she could be afraid of being nominated.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 7, 2020

A fan stated, “Paras- Sana ko behlana bhot easy hai, Pyar se 2 words bol do, Apki ho jaegi. We- Le krle, Wo sid ki nhi sun rhi, tu kis khet ka muli hai (Paras – Its very easy to manipulate Sana, just speak to her with love and she will be yours. We – She is not listening to Sid, who is Paras to manipulate her).”

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws issues in the home as Sidharth Shukla says she’s jealous of Mahira

One other cheered her saying, “Go shehnaaz play ur game nd be happy #ShehnaazGill.” Another fan tweeted, “This is not flip its called masterstroke.” Justifying her newest motion, a fan wrote, “Superb. Only those who have guts FLIP. Hiding in a group & targeting is for cowards. They need support system. Need to huddle & plot/plan. SHERNI plays ALONE. She isn’t there to please HMs. Happy atleast #ShehnaazGill DARES. #RoarLikeSana looking forward.”

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra