Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai come close in family week, fans call…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai come shut in household week, followers name the present ‘scripted’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been on loggerheads ever since they entered the home. Nevertheless, a brand new promo shared by the makers reveals two children, assumed to be Rashami’s family, coming into the home and asking them to turn into mates once more.

The promo additionally reveals Sidharth taking good care of Rashami, who’s captured in setup of a haunted forest. He provides her water and consoles her as she will get emotional on seeing her family. The children ask her about why she all the time fights with Sidharth and makes the 2 of them hug one another.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2020

The viewers have been, nonetheless, not satisfied with their new-found chemistry. A viewer criticised the channel saying, “Not interested! Is it a reality show, Soap opera? Using kids to bring twist in the story. Bu****it! Poor kids were doing what they have been told to do , all fake drama. To hell with ur show. Not watching BB.” One other commented, “Bigg Boss ab ek REALITY show raha hee nahi. It looks like a SCRIPTED show. Yeh sab FAKENESS dekhne ke liye thodi na hum Bigg Boss dekhte hai.” Yet one more viewer wrote, “I agree that Your SidRa or whatever was successful in your drama “Dil se dil tak” however, that is one other present, that is BigBoss yaa,, right here we’re liking #SidNaaz solely, so, cease selling these dramatic n faux angels.”

Additionally learn: Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s melodrama is an excessive amount of to deal with; songs are saving grace

Rashmi and Sidharth had shared the display screen house on TV present, Dil Se Dil Tak. A fan of Sidharth rapidly got here to his rescue and tweeted, “Sid is Giving WATER to d Same Person. Who once said “ Marta pada rahega na toh pani side rakh k nikall lun” Thats Sidharth shukla for u women & gents…! Abb kaha gyai faux feminist ? When he genuinely FELT rashmi is HURT, he went to console her!!” One other praised him saying, “Rashami Dasai was crying on promo, she feel unki taraf se koi nhi aaraha hai, unka apna koi nahi hai, Sid is care her, pani pila raha h that is sweet #SidRa moment. bas ab jagdna mat aeise achhe lagte hai (Rashami was crying on promo, she felt no one was coming from her family. Sid cared for her, offered her water, that is sweet SidRa moment. Now please do not fight).”

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra