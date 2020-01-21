Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit,…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he’s ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and desires to stop, struggle divides Twitter

The struggle between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla has intensified as the 2 have been once more at loggerheads through the horse race process to selected the second member of the Elite Membership, of which Asim was a referee. He’s already a member of the coveted membership, which permits a contestant to amass immunity from the nominations at any level of time.

The 2 fought over Asim’s refusal to acknowledge that Vishal Aditya Singh bought off the horse through the process, which might have let to his dismissal from the sport. Whereas Sidharth repeatedly informed Asim that Vishal really bought down from the horse, Asim made it clear that he didn’t see this. The 2 bought into an unsightly disagreement with Sidharth asking Asim to satisfy him outdoors the home and the latter threatening Sidharth that he’ll gauge his eyes out and indulged in identify calling.

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 20, 2020

The viewers have been divided of their allegiance. Whereas some accused Asim of misusing his place and combating with Sidharth for footage, others criticised Sidharth for being too aggressive. A fan requested the channel on Twitter, “Asim_ should be punished for this dhakka and provocations to Sid once again. Evict Asim or punish him hard so this can never be repeated again.” One other took his facet and wrote, “Before he could make decision about Vishal, that sid starts to argue with Asim. So, what the hell Asim suppose to do ? Be like the rest of housemates just take Sid bully? Hell no, he give it back like it supposed to.”

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz threatens Sidharth Shukla, says ‘I will gouge your eyes out’, calls him a mosquito. Watch

There have been additionally many who criticised Asim for combating with Sidharth. A viewer criticised him, saying, “That’s the only game asim knows. . poke #SidharthShukla.” “Another wrote, “Sahi pakde hain aap!! Assim ko bola gaya dikhta nahi toh ab usko laraye jhagra kar k aur Sidharth ko poke kar k he footage leni hai! Loser. (You have got it right. Asim was told you aren’t seen much, so now he wants to get footage by poking and fighting with Sidharth).”

Others known as Sidharth violent and slammed him for bringing in Asim’s father’s identify through the struggle. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Sidharth Shukla is a disgrace on upbringing word, We know his mother would hv given him so good ‘Sanskar’ but jab banda ho hi shetan toh kia kren .Constantly abusing Asim Riaz’s father & pushing him first to provoke him. How can you abuse a parent dude. Shame.” One other wrote, “Sid Is Meantal, Animal, Bad Person,Creat Voilence, Harass Pepole, Disrespect Asim Family, Anuses Girls. How Can Be He R8. Throw Him Out And Admit A Mental Hospital.” Another Asim fan commented, “Lol vo to dikhra h kon kisse footage lera h. Paras, Mahria, Shefali, Arti saare bhidre h bina mtlb Asim se. Asim akela kaafi h inke lie #HeroicAsim.”

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra