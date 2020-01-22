Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz ‘can’t be loyal even to her parents’,…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz ‘can’t be loyal even to her dad and mom’, Himanshi Khurana defends former foe

Former contestant Himanshi Khurana, who has shared a bitter relationship with Shehnaaz Gill even earlier than each featured on Salman Khan present, seems to have lastly buried the hatchet. Himanshi, who was lately evicted from Bigg Boss 13, has showered praises on Shehnaaz. Following a battle between Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi took to Twitter to precise her views.

“Aj shenaz dil se roi. kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim,” she tweeted.

Aj shenaz dil se roi .kabhi moka mila to make use of baat jaroor karungi the best way her father is supporting household household hello hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is level pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m completely satisfied asim is dr for her Asim okay saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 21, 2020

Responding to the battle, Gautam Gultai tweeted, “I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill point Gnight.” Gautam lately entered the present as a visitor the place Shehnaaz was in full awe of him and had fairly a great time with him. Gautam had praised each Shehnaaz and Sidharth throughout his go to.

I informed sid that he’s doing good & have gt an amazing fan following however anger may b an issue so keep away from it पर नहीं समझ आया🙈

Anyway to my followers I might say help #ShehnaazGill क्यूँकि मैं एंटर्टेन्मेंट के level से नोटिस करता हु 🙏🏻

Gnight अब लड़ते रहो 🤣 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 21, 2020

When Shehnaz went as much as Sidharth within the backyard space after his battle with Asim and stated, “I know you are angry but I can’t control my laughter seeing you.” Shehnaz saved laughing and asking if he would keep irritated for your complete subsequent month.

Shehnaz was perplexed to see Sidharth irritated and rested her head on Sidharth’s shoulder however he pushed her away and received up and walked to a different couch. Sidharth informed her, “I wasn’t talking to you as a time pass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can’t be loyal to your parents, you can’t be loyal to anybody else. I don’t like to associate with such people.” .

Shehnaz was clearly damage upon listening to all that and she or he adopted Sidharth to the washroom the place she requested him about it. “You and I have invested enough emotions and time in this and I can’t do this anymore,” he replied.Shehnaaz was then seen crying within the bed room.

