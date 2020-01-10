Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s kundlai’s are a match according to astrologer

Though thousands and thousands of individuals exterior the home of Bigg Boss 13 are Shehnaz Gill’s followers, however Katrina Kaif of Punjab loves just one particular person. Now everybody is aware of this, who’s lastly in Shehnaaz’s coronary heart. This act of Shehnaz makes Siddharth Shukla indignant. Even after this, Shehnaz goes to specific her love in entrance of Shukla time and again. In our earlier report itself, we’ve advised you that Shehnaz Gill goes to talk her coronary heart to Siddharth Shukla once more right this moment. Katrina of Punjab will reveal that she desires to marry Siddharth Shukla. That’s the reason Shehnaz has clearly said within the promo of Bigg Boss that after popping out of the Bigg Boss home, she’s going to name Sid and remind him of the marriage.

Now the impact of this factor of Shehnaz, so many individuals exterior the home are additionally wanting determined to see the wedding of those two. That’s the reason not too long ago an astrologer has claimed that Shehnaz and Siddharth Shukla can get married. Sure, you heard it proper…. This astrologer has additionally stated that he has matched the Kundali of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz. As a result of assembly of the horoscopes, the married life of those two will likely be glorious.

Additional, the astrologer advised that solely because of Shehnaaz’s amiaable habits, she’s going to be capable to perform this marriage. Shukla will likely be matched effectively with Shehnaz. As a consequence of getting the horoscope, there’s extra rigidity between these two. That’s the reason Shehnaz and Siddharth Shukla can not stay with out one another.

Watch the video getting viral-



It's clear from the video that, if Shukla consent, Shehnaz can grow to be his spouse. By the way in which Shukla's gestures present that he doesn't take Shehnaz's phrases too critically.