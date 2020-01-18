Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni supports him, says…

House / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni helps him, says he was at all times ‘nice and respectful’

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has had a tough journey on the continued actuality present Bigg Boss 13. From altering equations with associates and foes (which is common for the present) to getting actually unwell and catching typhoid and even being slammed by every body for his angle, he has seen loads. His violent angle and behavior is one thing that has irked many, together with a number of trade colleagues who’ve criticised him for the violence. Nevertheless, not everybody believes Sidharth is within the improper. The newest to increase help to him is Balika Vadhu co-star Anup Soni.

A Information18 report quoted Anup as saying, “I think there’s something about Sidharth that he is getting all the support. I haven’t watched the show and I don’t know what’s happening. I know it’s a controversial show and people keep fighting. But Sidharth never misbehaved with me on the sets. He had always been nice and respectful to us on the sets. This show’s got different taste and flow. But I’m sure he is enjoying it.”

In his preliminary days on the home, Sidharth had ugly fights with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. Paras and Sidharth at the moment are associates and Asim Riaz, who was as soon as a good friend, has changed into a foe. Ever because the new equation got here into pressure, Asim and Sidharth have had a number of fights the place they even received violent.

In her interview after being voted out of the present, Asim’s good friend and contestant Himanshi Khurana had mentioned, “He (Sidharth) is very aggressive. His only agenda, if a task cannot be completed, is to hurt the opposing member. And what did he get in return? Just two weeks of nomination. That’s it. Asim faced several injuries. He had three painkillers at the same time and was also administered two injections for painkillers. The overdose of painkillers made him faint.”

“He picked Asim up and threw him, this is how he (Sidharth) behaves. Ever since he joined the team of Paras, Sidharth has started mimicking people. Be it a boy or a girl, whoever crosses by his side, he will mimic and taunt them. I still respect Sidharth but I do not think all of this suits his personality,” she added.

Gauahar Khan has typically slammed Sidharth’s violent behaviour whereas Jasmin Bhasin supported him when she entered the home as a visitor.

