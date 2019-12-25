Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says he would bully another…

Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star says he would bully one other actor on units

Actor Sidharth Shukla’s approval rankings have taken nosedive inside and outdoors the Bigg Boss 13 home. After a nasty struggle with Rashami Desai, increasingly followers of the present turned in opposition to him and now even his co-stars are talking up about his bullying.

Vaishnavi MacDonald, who labored with Sidharth and Rashami on their day by day cleaning soap Dil Se Dil Tak, has revealed in a brand new interview how he would misbehave together with his male co-stars as nicely. “He had a problem with his male co-star. He even misbehaved with him. I think it was Sidharth’s fault because that boy was doing his job but Sidharth kept saying nasty things to him, in front of everyone. About his work, his lifestyle, his acting, he was passing comments about everything. And that boy wasn’t a relative newcomer. He had worked on other projects as well. So that was very unprofessional. That boy gave up and said he would not work with Sidharth again,” she mentioned.

— ashley🔅 (@ashleymoxel) December 22, 2019

In a current episode, Sidharth had known as Rashami ‘aisi ladki’ throughout a struggle. On the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman even scolded Sidharth for utilizing such phrases. She was agitated and retorted ‘Aisi yaane kaisi (What kind of a girl am I)?’ Salman additionally agreed that the utilization was not as harmless and easy as Sidharth had insisted it was.

Followers on Twitter are livid at Sidharth’s behaviour in the home. They known as out Salman Khan and Colours’ favouritism in direction of Sidharth and even known as him out for disrespecting Rashami.

Additionally learn: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reveals her drawback with Sidharth Shukla, Twitter is break up within the center

Earlier, one other co-star of Sidharth had levelled accusations of harassment in opposition to him. Sheetal Khandal, who labored with Shukla on hit day by day cleaning soap Balika Vadhu, has mentioned that he would make sexual feedback and contact her inappropriately on the present’s units.

“I was laughing recently when I saw him taking a stand for Arti Singh on Bigg Boss 13 as in real life the kind of language he has used with me and comments that he has made for me are nothing compared to what Siddharth Dey has said for Arti,” she had mentioned in an interview to TOI.

Observe HeraldPublicist for extra