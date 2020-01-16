Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s mom advises him ‘You can’t change anybody, change…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s mother advises him ‘You can’t change anyone, change your self’, followers fall in love along with her

Up to date: Jan 16, 2020 13:41 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has a nice shock for the contestants with their relations visiting them in the home. The makers have launched new promos displaying Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh getting emotional whereas assembly their relations.

A promo exhibits Sidharth sharing a heat hug together with his mom and the 2 spend some treasured moments collectively in the home. She is seen giving him a bit of recommendation, “Tu jab hasta hai na, to sara ghar khush rahta hai. (When you smile, the whole house remains happy). You cannot change anybody, change yourself.”

The viewers had been blissful to see them collectively. A fan wrote, “that “mera bacha” and the kiss after that !! sahi me mummy papa ke liye bache kabhi bade nahi hoteee, fir @sidharth_shukla to vaise bhii fauladi seene ke peeche ek chota shararati bacha hai !!” One other stated, “You cannot change anybody, Change yourself” Phrases present how sleek this girl is! Bow all the way down to such a beautiful girl whose son is our sid.” Yet one more viewer tweeted, “You can not change anybody, change yourself” Now we all know why #SidharthShukla produces such one-liners. He has learnt from one of the best, Learnt from his mom.” A fan reacted, “This hug between a mother and son is everything.”

Bigg Boss had launched a brand new captaincy job titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha within the final episode. Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala and Arti Singh had been locked in a set-up of a haunted forest. Temptations in type of relations had been to enter the home and if the contestants left the block, they had been ousted from the captaincy race.

As Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the home together with his twin sons, she was fast to sacrifice her captaincy and ran to hug him. Shehnaaz’s father had additionally visited her just lately.

