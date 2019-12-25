Bigg Boss 13 Top 5 Contestants: Who Will Be the Top 5 Contestants of This Season and Why?

Bigg Boss 13 enters its thirteenth week. The drama, chaos, enjoyable and fights proceed to an excellent extent within the Bigg Boss 13 home. A whole lot of shoulders have been rubbed this week and Siddharth’s nomination for eliminations is essential. As Bigg Boss 13 enters the decisive part the place contestants and viewers will not be but out from the announcement of the extension of the present, the thirteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will likely be an important one. The home has three new wild card contestants over the previous few weeks. Vikas Gupta (popularly often called ‘Mastermind’) is in the home as a substitute for Devoleena. Nevertheless, Devoleena is more likely to return again to the home this week. The struggle between Rashmi and Siddharth is buzzing throughout social media and it’s anticipated to influence the recognition vote for this week.

Will Siddharth or Rashami Lose Reputation Due to Their Current Struggle?

Bigg Boss 13’s hottest contestant Siddharth Shukla is at present trending on social media after his intense struggle with Rashmi Desai over the weekend. In response to the happenings in the home, Siddharth Shukla was provoked by Rashmi and Siddharth misplaced his cool, which wasn’t stunning.

The viewers had been ready for Salman Khan’s model of analysing the struggle whereas Siddharth’s followers have already voiced help on social media for him. Nevertheless, all isn’t effectively with Asim and Rashmi’s followers as some celebrities are voicing their opinions and taking sides as soon as the information of the struggle erupted on social media and information websites.

What was fascinating to see is, a number of celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Manu Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh and Dolly Bindra voiced their opinions for or in opposition to Siddharth and Rashami. This triggered the social media battle for the followers to the subsequent stage. It might be fascinating to see if Siddharth or Rashmi lose floor resulting from their tussle.

Will the 4 Wildcard Entries Make an Affect on this Week?

With Bigg Boss 13 prolonged by 5 weeks, it could be fascinating to see how the brand new wildcard entries make an influence in the home. Shefali Bagga is already cozying up with Paras and Shehnaaz and Arhaan is enjoying the Rashmi romance card. Madhurima Tuli will attempt to use Vishal Adithya Singh’s problem to realize floor in the home. The duo is already combating to realize some traction. Nevertheless, with intense competitions in the home, it’s unlikely that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima or Arhaan will make a major rise within the reputation rankings within the first week.

Mastermind Vikas Gupta is more likely to change the dynamics of the home. The housemates together with Siddharth and Shehnaaz are jittery about his presence in the home. Nevertheless, the sport begins for the mastermind right here and now!

Is Shefali Jariwala or Shefali Bagga the Strongest Wildcard Entry?

Shefali Jariwala made a exceptional presence ever since she entered as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 13. She turned of the captain of the home in her second week in Bigg Boss 13. Contemplating her power, the contestants are focusing on her extra usually than earlier than. Nevertheless, she doesn’t appear to budge. Shehnaaz and Rashmi are the preferred girls in the home to this point. Their positions are threatened by the rise of Shefali. Nevertheless, the reentry of Shefali Bagga is probably going to offer Shefali Jariwala some stiff competitors.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz Will Proceed to Be In style?

Shehnaaz considers Siddharth to be the mastermind in the home. She is likely to be proper. Contemplating, the quantity of opposition Siddharth Shukla has inside the home, the extra is his reputation outdoors amongst his followers. Siddharth Shukla has discovered the appropriate composure which is required to impress the viewers. Shehnaaz Gill may act dumb and cute however she is the one one who has decoded Siddharth’s sport to perfection. She has no alternative however to play alongside, proper?

The duo is dropping reputation, because of Shehnaaz’s depraved mockery and Siddharth’s continued alignment with Paras.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote Outcomes Standings – December 26th (vs Final Week’s Standings)

Siddharth Shukla (-) Asim Riaz ( – ) Shehnaaz Gill (-) Rashami Desai (-) Shefali Jariwala (-) Paras Chabbra (-) Mahira Sharma (-) Vikas Gupta (-) Vishal Aditya Singh (-) Arti Singh (-) Shefali Bagga (-) Madhurima Tuli (-) Arhaan Khan (-)

Bigg Boss 13 Week 13 Reputation Ballot Vote On-line