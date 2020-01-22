Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams makers for favouring Sidharth Shukla after ugly fight…

Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams makers for favouring Sidharth Shukla after ugly struggle with Asim Riaz

A violent struggle between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz divided Twitter on Tuesday evening, with many accusing the makers of the truth present of favouring the TV actor. The struggle began a couple of job and shortly escalated, with Bigg Boss compelled to be aware of the scenario and calling them to the confession room twice.

Actor filmmaker Kamal R Khan was among the many first ones to reply and prolong assist to Asim. “When Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid?” he wrote on Twitter.

When #Zubair threatened somebody in #BiggBoss n requested him to satisfy outdoors So Salman referred to as him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman advised to Paras that he’ll see him outdoors. Now Sid threatened Asim and requested him to satisfy outdoors. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will inform to Sid? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 21, 2020

An Asim fan needed to know if the present is produced by Sidharth. “I want to know that is this show produce by shukla ????? ??? One thing more #mahirashmra dogs come in groups but come alone . Keep it up @imrealasim #JusticeForAsim.”

I need to know that’s this present produce by shukla ????? ??? One factor extra #mahirashmra canine are available teams however 🦁 come alone . Stick with it @imrealasim #JusticeForAsim — Lehal deep (@Lehaldeep1) January 22, 2020

Reacting to the episode, a fan of the present wrote. “Exactly…who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan.”

An offended Asim fan tweeted, “Still they claim they’re not biased bb now started talking rudely wid Asim (victim) n talking nicely wid sid (culprit). Stop fooling every1. See what’s happening @[email protected] #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim.”

Nonetheless they declare they’re not biased 😡 bb now began speaking rudely wid Asim (sufferer) n speaking properly wid sid (wrongdoer). Cease fooling every1. See what’s taking place -_- @GAUAHAR_KHAN @OrmaxMedia #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim pic.twitter.com/qlPpdIRRnA — tasmia_16 (@16Tasmia) January 22, 2020

Precisely…who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go household pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his personal status and he’s wanting very unfavourable..Plz deal with this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/lp0wOd0Rcp — Aahana_Mehra (@Flipper_Aahana) January 22, 2020

Bollywood actor Meera Chopra additionally took Asim’s aspect within the struggle. “AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!!” she tweeted.

#AsimRiaz followers ought to tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and maintain tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an evidence for his soiled comment, and this time sorry shouldn’t be sufficient!! Make it a degree!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

Even some Sidharth’s followers weren’t positive of their assist for the TV actor. “I m sure it was genuine mistake but #SidharthShukla gave sympathy card to Sana on the platter. I don’t like Sana but imagine even I felt bad for her. Sid can’t afford such mistakes at this point. Arti doesn’t have such TRP wali audience but Sana has,” tweeted one.

I m positive it was real mistake however #SidharthShukla gave sympathy card to Sana on the platter. I don’t like Sana however think about even I felt unhealthy for her. Sid can’t afford such errors at this level. Arti doesn’t have such TRP wali viewers however Sana has @HerdHUSH @RealVinduSingh — Miss Opsie (@MissOpsie) January 22, 2020

A couple of additionally tweeted in assist of Sidharth. Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy tweeted, “ @BiggBoss hasn’t been toxic ever! @imrealasim has lied about what he said went on #MahiraSharma father, then lied about #VishalAadityaSingh getting off horse, all showing who #AsimRiaz really is. #AsimRaiz.”

@BiggBoss hasn’t been poisonous ever! @imrealasim has lied about what he mentioned went on #MahiraSharma father, then lied about #VishalAadityaSingh getting off horse, all displaying who #AsimRiaz actually is.#AsimRaiz — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 21, 2020

Actor Sambhavna Seth additionally tweeted in assist of Sidharth. “Sun lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hi Shukla ko support karungi..Be ready for my next video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa.”

Solar lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hello Shukla ko assist karungi..Be prepared for my subsequent video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 22, 2020

All of it started in the course of the horse race job once they needed to selected the second member of the Elite Membership. Asim was a referee for the duty and in addition a member of the coveted membership, which provides a contestant immunity from the nominations for the remainder of the season.

Sidharth obtained upset when Asim refused to confess that Vishal Aditya Singh obtained off the horse in the course of the job – one thing that might get Vishal out of the race for the elite membership. Sidharth advised Asim a number of occasions that Vishal obtained down from the horse, however Asim introduced that he didn’t see it.

Throughout the ugly alternate of phrases, Sidharth requested Asim to satisfy him outdoors the home and the latter threatened Sidharth that he’ll gouge his eyes out. Additionally they indulged in title calling.

They have been then summoned to the confession room the place each have been requested to behave like adults as only a few weeks are left for the present. Bigg Boss then determined to maintain the 2 away from one another with Asim to remain contained in the Elite Membership space whereas Sidharth was requested to remain contained in the bed room until the subsequent announcement.

Asim left the confession room however Sidharth remained seated, and vented out his frustration and anger. He additionally requested Bigg Boss, ‘What if I beat him up, what would be the consequences?’ Bigg Boss advised him to not take steps that he’ll remorse later. However Sidharth argued that he would relatively beat Asim and give up than bear with him inside the home. ‘It seems to be like I’m mad. I’m not mad. If any individual units a bar, I all the time elevate it — be it for good or unhealthy,” Sidharth mentioned. Bigg Boss suggested him to utterly ignore Asim.

Watching Sidharth keep again, Asim requested Bigg Boss for the same likelihood to vent his anger. Nevertheless, Asim was requested to go to the Elite membership space. Asim, nonetheless, entered and advised Bigg Boss that Sidharth wanted anger administration class and ‘severe counselling’. Bigg Boss advised Asim in an irritated voice that he was not requested for advices and he should not share options unasked for.

