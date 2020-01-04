Residence / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams Salman Khan and makers for not punishing Sidharth Shukla, potraying Asim Riaz as destructive

In his ten years because the host of Bigg Boss, Bollywood star Salman Khan has usually been slammed for taking the improper facet whereas speaking about fights inside the home and this yr, he has been accused of defending TV actor Sidharth Shukla.

The most recent was when Sidharth had yet one more altercation with Asim Riaz and so they dragged one another’s fathers within the ugly alternate. Quickly after Friday’s episode ended, followers of the present and Asim have been throughout Twitter, slamming the present makers in addition to Salman for not ever taking Sidharth to process.

Even actor and former contestant Koena Mitra tweeted a video of Asim and Sidharth’s fights and wrote, “Take a bow…. Makers!! Apparently, A Role Model, Idol…. Hero!! Aur kitna girogey???”

Take a bow…. Makers!!

Apparently,

A Position Mannequin, Idol…. Hero!!

Aur kitna girogey??? https://t.co/cYuxodoT55 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January three, 2020

“#SalmanKhan are you sold out to @mnyshaand @ColorsTV channel??? The nation wants to know why you’re behaving like a KATTHPUTLI of @EndemolShineIND team? You’re losing all your respect, credibility and love you’ve earned. #StopPortrayingAsimNegative @BeingSalmanKhan,” an indignant fan tweeted.

#SalmanKhan are you offered out to @mnysha and @ColorsTV channel???

The nation desires to know why you are behaving like a KATTHPUTLI of @EndemolShineIND staff? You are dropping all of your respect, credibility and love you’ve got earned.#StopPortrayingAsimNegative @BeingSalmanKhan — محمد عرفات (@rukhsarfat) January four, 2020

“When did Salman react to the way Siddharth abuses most of the time about asim’a father? When has he bashed badly for all the wrong things Siddharth has done or said? NEVER. #asimriazwinninghearts,” wrote an Asim fan.

When did Salman react to the best way Siddharth abuses more often than not about asim’a father? When has he bashed badly for all of the improper issues Siddharth has executed or mentioned? NEVER. #asimriazwinninghearts ♥️ — Ruthba (@Ruthba14) January four, 2020

One other one tweeted, “#AsimRaiz ne bol diya baap to bada mudda ban gaya hadd ho gai mtlb abb to baiseness ki bhi q itna lamba show chalre ho bnd kro ye sab or #SidharthShukla ko tropy do or khatm kro show ko bus #SalmanKhan sir se to ye umeed bikul nahi ti dil tod diya unhone apne fans ka.”

“One Question: Why did #SalmanKhan not react when #SiddharthShukla insulted #AsimRiaz and his father!! Guess even Salman is like #AartiSingh as she erupted like a volcano. Are we for real here!! #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV #BB13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan,” one consumer wrote.

One Query: Why did #SalmanKhan not react when #SiddharthShukla insulted #AsimRiaz and his father!! Guess even Salman is like #AartiSingh as she erupted like a volcano. Are we for actual right here!! #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV #BB13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) January three, 2020

Additionally learn: Sushmita Sen needs boyfriend Rohman Scarf on his birthday, calls him her ‘rohmance with life’. See pics

Sharing a video of one of many fights, Asim’s brother Umar had tweeted, “Clld my dad and askd wht do u think about sid abusing u all the time? He replied whenever he talks i mute my tv coz that man does nothing but talk evil. I said do u wanna go in family week and face him and cee how he reacts, replied i got better things to do.’”

Final week, Asim and Sidharth have been engaged in yet one more ugly struggle and Sidharth abused Asim’s father, as soon as once more. Throughout a process, Asim and Sidharth fought when Sidharth known as him a ‘crybaby’ and Asim responded with “tera baap hoga crybaby”.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra