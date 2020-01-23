Dwelling / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz responds to Manu Punjabi’s video slamming Asim over his struggle with Sidharth Shukla

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi has been displaying eager curiosity within the ongoing season and he has now slammed Asim Riaz for choosing fights with Sidharth Shukla at the same time as he ignores the meanest of feedback from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Reacting to the video, Asim’s brother Umar has tweeted clarifying that Paras was by no means a good friend of Asim’s.

Manu mentioned within the video, “Sidharth and Asim fought badly and we saw it over two days. It was a huge mistake on Sidharth’s part to drag family into the fight. They fought, then Bigg Boss called them to the confession room and tried to make them understand that they were making a mistake that could cost them dearly at this stage in the game. After they came out, we saw another fight over sooji porridge and Asim intervened announcing Sidharth is right in what he is saying.” Manu then went on to mimic Asim and mentioned Sidharth should preserve his calm.

“Sidharth did not like it. Sidharth did a mistake yet again and dragged Asim’s family once more. I am sure he will be punished for it during the upcoming Weekend episode,” Manu ended his video.

Sharing the video, Umar tweeted, “I don’t know how much BB you are watching but Asim and Paras had a huge fight when he went personal and abused Asim. Paras never pushed Asim, they were never friends. Sid and Asim were close, they shared personal stuff which Sid uses in fights which escalates it. So get your thoughts clear bro!”

